M. Jean Moreau, 87
EAST BROOKFIELD- - M. Jean Moreau,87, went to meet her Lord on Friday, May 1,2020 surrounded by her family, in her home. She leaves her sons Brian K. Moreau and daughter in law Patty Moreau from Maryland, Craig P. Moreau and Cheryl Moreau of Southbridge MA., and Glen (Benji) Moreau of Oakham, MA; daughters Nancy J. Sablack and Ellen S. Moreau both of East Brookfield; her friends for life, Lois, Alice, Ruth, Sue & John, Ginny; her many friends from Brookfield Congregational Church; grandchildren Matthew, Kyle, Heather, Timmy, Tania, Billy, Melissa, Lea, Brandon & Owen, Amanda, Jenny, Andrew & Ethan. She is predeceased by her loving husband Francis "Redhead" Moreau of sixty years; daughter Donna L. Moreau; son Steven Z. Moreau and grandson Aaron E. Sablack Jean was born on February 1, 1933 in Troy NY before moving to Williamstown MA. She moved to East Brookfield at the age of 13, attended David Prouty High School becoming the first majorette, where she met the love of her life, high school sweetheart, Francis E. Moreau. After getting married and raising her children, with the help of Vera Sheffield, she was able to finish her nursing degree becoming a Registered Nurse. Jean was a labor & delivery nurse at Worcester Memorial Hospital for sixteen years, then became a psychiatric nurse at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge for seven years leading up to her retirement. Besides raising 7 children, what gave her joy was going to the Cape every summer, and going to Broadway shows, and other adventures with her daughters. Her faith and love of God, singing in her church choir brought her much happiness. Her love of her best friend Pepper Dog and grand dogs Zeus and Bella, also her grand cat Harry, helped fuel her giving spirit as she supported so many worthy causes. Her last job being a monitor with her daughter Ellen picking up special needs kids from school, they all called her Grandma as she made them all feel loved. A private graveside service for Jean will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in East Brookfield. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020