|
|
Jean T. (Murphy) Moynihan, 89
WORCESTER - Jean T. (Murphy) Moynihan, 89, of Worcester, died on April 1, 2019. She was born in Worcester, the only child of John and Grace (Robinson) Murphy on July 6, 1929, and went on to live most of her life in Worcester. She married Attorney Arthur T. Moynihan in 1957, and they spent 36 loving years together until his death in 1993.
The couple were parents to eight children, and Jean is survived by: Timothy (Kathleen) Moynihan of Rye, NY; Michael (Paula) Moynihan of Worcester; John (Ellen) Moynihan of Worcester; Margaret (Paul) McManus of Holden; Elizabeth (Tom) Fryer of Arlington, VA; Terence (Liz) of Northboro; Sheila Moynihan of Worcester; and Patricia (Wayne) Truchsess of Worcester; sister-in-law C. Patricia Mullins; as well as devoted friends who loved her like family.
She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Nana. She never missed a birthday or holiday card, always including a little something for the celebration.
Jean graduated from Classical High School, St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, received her bachelor's degree from Boston College and her master's degree in Nursing from Anna Maria College.
Jean spent her career as a nurse and teacher. She treated patients at Worcester City Hospital for nine years as a staff nurse, and later was an Instructor in the School of Nursing. After, she joined the faculty of the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing and remained there until the school closed in 1998. She then went to the Education Department in the hospital until her retirement. In 2004 she was called to assist in the Nursing program at Becker College, where she remained until 2009. While teaching there she was honored as a Health Care Hero by the Worcester Business Journal for her achievements in the Health Care Field. Jean was a long time member of the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing Alumni, acting as president for several years.
She was also a devout and faithful parishioner at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. In addition to her many professional achievements, Jean enjoyed spending the summers in Wells, Maine with her husband and their family including their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her apple pie was legendary.
Visiting hours at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home will be on Monday, April 8, from 4 to 7pm. The funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 10am, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019