Jean Louise Benvenuti Murphy
Easley, SC - Jean Louise Benvenuti Murphy, 61, wife of Tim J. Murphy, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Born in Ware, MA, the daughter of the late Matthew C. Benvenuti and the late Irene Kelley Benvenuti, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters, Tabatha Baker of Easley, SC and Rebecca Jarrell (Corey) of Jacksonville, FL; a brother, Matthew G. Benvenuti, Sr. (Rosemary) of North Brookfield, MA; grandchildren, Tegan Baker of Easley, SC, Rose Jarrell and Chloe Jarrell, both of Jacksonville, FL; a niece, Monica Wellman of Winter Haven, FL; nephews, Nicholas Benvenuti of Worcester, MA and Matthew G. Benvenuti, Jr. of Sterling, VA; and her friends, Wendy Esuary (Michael) of Easley ,SC and Patti Minasian (Mark) of Auburn, MA.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, 372 Noth Main Street, North Brookfield, MA 01535.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley, SC.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020