Kelly Funeral Home
154 Lincoln St
Worcester, MA 01605
(508) 755-4507
Committal
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Jean C. Nugent

WORCESTER - Jean C. (Mazeika) Nugent, 68, died peacefully at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, with her family by her side.

She leaves her former husband, Michael F. Nugent of Worcester; a sister, Linda C. Paradis of Worcester; a niece, Hollie T. Lucht; a nephew, Craig C. Paradis; four great nephews, Noah, Brett and Van Lucht, and Jameson Paradis, all of West Boylston. She was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late Raymond F. and Leona P. (Johnson) Mazeika. She graduated from Doherty Memorial High School and lived here all of her life.

Jean worked as a bookkeeper at Worcester Electrical Associates, Inc. for many years. She previously worked at the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. She loved animals, watching golf and the Patriots and spending time with her family.

There are no calling hours. After cremation, a COMMITTAL SERVICE with Jean's Ashes will be held at 11 A.M. on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3rd in St. John's Cemetery.

The family suggests donations in memory of Jean be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.

To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit

www.kellyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
