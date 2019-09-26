|
|
Jean S. Nydam
UXBRIDGE - Jean S. (Feddema) Nydam, 90, of Uxbridge passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to be with her Lord, surrounded by her family at home. She was the devoted wife of James Nydam.
Mrs. Nydam was born in 1928 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Peter J. and Ruth (Veen) Feddema and attended Whitinsville Christian School and graduated from Northbridge High School.
Jean was a longtime member of the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church in Whitinsville. She was a talented artist who enjoyed creating beautiful things and took great pride in her home, gardens and family, as well as a faithful volunteer at her church and the Whitinsville Christian School. She possessed grace, style and added a touch of finesse to everything she did. Her baking was enjoyed by all of her family and visitors that were welcomed into their home. Jean had the gift of hospitality. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.
In addition to her husband James of 71 years of marriage, she is survived by five daughters, Ruth Bandstra of Uxbridge, Marilyn Nydam of Uxbridge, Rebecca A. Smith of Uxbridge, Susan and Randal Bol of Eastham and Laurelynn and Christopher Vander Baan of Uxbridge; one sister Carolyn Schaapman of Ripon, CA; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers, Peter Feddema and Jacob Feddema.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church, 25 Cross Street, Whitinsville.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 AM in the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Whitinsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Whitinsville Christian School, James and Jean Nydam Scholarship, 279 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019