Jean A. Parks, 78
Shrewsbury - Jean A. (Espe) Parks, 78, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family.
Jean is survived by adoring family, including her husband of forty-one years, Lee T. Parks; three daughters, Charlene L. Lauzon of Lynnwood, WA, Glenda L. Mercurio and her husband Don of West Boylston, and Kimberly L. Luce and her partner Shirley Martino-Luce of Shrewsbury; five loving grandchildren, Heather, Craig, Andrew, Mallory, and Ryan; three great grandchildren, Christopher, Hailey, and Hannah; a brother, Larry "Buster" Larson, Sr. of Worcester; a sister, Loreen David of Webster; nieces and nephews. Jean suffered the greatest heartache in 1994, when her loving son, Edwin L. "Butch" Luce, Jr., predeceased her. Jean was born in Ludlow, daughter of the late, George and Geneva (Paquette) Espe. She grew up in the Springfield area, later moving to Connecticut, finally settling in Shrewsbury in the early 1990's
Jean was full of love not only for her family, but also for children and her passion for early education. She started her teaching career opening a Head Start program in Putnam CT, where her love for teaching began. She then taught as a pre-school teacher at Webster Square Day Care Center then at Puckihuddle Pre-School in Sutton. Her loving and caring way came from her heart and the children were drawn to her infectious smile.
Jean enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, and spending time at the ocean in Maine with her family and best friend Ann, especially during a storm where the waves danced in the wind and the white caps were mesmerizingly calming. Jean found her grandchildren to be the lights of her life, and that any moment with family was special and should be treasured.
Upon Jeans request, a private service will be held for her family. Remember her and smile, do good for one another.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to Project Welcome Home Troops, by visiting https://iahv.networkforgood.com/projects/29020-project-welcome-home-troops-main .
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019