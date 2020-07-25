1/1
Jean-Paul Adourian
1957 - 2020
Jean-Paul Michael Adourian, 62

Houston - Jean-Paul Michael Adourian, formerly of Worcester, MA passed away on July 13, 2020 in Houston, TX after a period of declining health due to early onset Alzheimer's; he was 62 years old.

Jean-Paul was son to the late Andre` and Marie Adourian. He graduated from Doherty Memorial High School, class of 1976 prior to graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Business from Northeastern University and earning his MBA from the University of Houston.

Jean-Paul had an adventurous spirit, which led him to go scuba diving at the Great Barrier Reef, sky diving in New Zealand, and climbing the Great Wall of China. Ultimately, he visited every continent except for Antarctica.

Jean-Paul is survived by two sons, Andre' Scott Adourian and Nicholi Michael Adourian; a daughter-in-law Shelby; two granddaughters, Paisley and Kinsley, all of Katy TX; a sister, Christine Smith and her husband Douglas of Rutland MA; a brother, Jean-Marc and his wife Judy of Coventry, RI; a treasured Godmother, Suzanne Mardoyan Wynne of Holden, MA; three nephews; and an extended family throughout the U.S.A. and France.

A private family memorial will be held at a future date.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
