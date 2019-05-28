|
|
Jean L. Perry, 65
Northborough - Jean L. Perry, 65, of Northboro, passed away May 18, 2019 from complications after living a full life despite multiple illnesses. She was the daughter of the late Donald A. and Mary (Ricker) Perry. She graduated Algonquin Regional in 1972 and attended Quinsigamond College and Andover Newton Theological School. Jean's last employment was as a Pharmacy Tech at Shattuck's Pharmacy in Northboro. MA. She retired in 2011 due to illness. She was a hospice volunteer and member of the Northboro Housing Authority. Survivors include brothers Alan of Worcester, MA. Douglas of Westlake Village. CA. and Fred of Waxhaw.NC., nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jean was loved and cared for by her extended family. She leaves a dear and loving friend Sandy, and special friend Carole. Also lifetime friends from High School, Ginny, Kathy and Diane who always found fun and laughter despite the ups and downs of their lives. Jean was very grateful for their help and for always being there. Growing up in the 1950-60's, summers were spent in Washington, New Hampshire at a cottage on Perry's Point on Lake Millen as her father was Camp Director at YMCA Camp Morgan. In later years she would return to vacation at another cottage, and enjoyed swimming, sailing, kayaking, canoeing, listening to the loons and sharing laughter with family and friends on the porch at sunset. She loved children, especially babies. She traveled to Hawaii, Europe, cross country by train with Carole, and traveling anywhere in the USA with Sandy. Pemaquid Point in Bristol, Maine was a very special place to her.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visiting hour on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 10:00 - 11:00 am. A celebration of Life Service with the Rev. Carole Calhoun officiating will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200 Framingham, MA 01701, The Kidney Foundation or the . To view Jean's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019