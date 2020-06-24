Jean RIchard
Jean C. Richard, 78

Worcester - Jean C. (Lareau) Konrad Richard, 78, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital. She leaves 2 sons- Karl T. Konrad and his wife Lori of Jefferson and Robert M. Konrad of Worcester; 2 granddaughters- Ashley and Auriel Konrad; a brother Armand Lareau Jr. of CA; a sister Denise Ducharme of Princeton; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband Uwe "Ted" Konrad, a brother Robert Lareau and a sister Lorraine Dutting.

Jean was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Armand and Corine (Bolduc) Lareau. She graduated from the former David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School and worker for many years as a seamstress at R.J. Toomey, Charles Kay Bridal Shop, and The David Clark Company. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her aquarium, and spending time with her cats and family.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Nordgren Memorial Chapel. 300 Lincoln St. Worcester, with a calling hour from 11 a.m.- 12 noon followed by a funeral at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to The American Cancer Society. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
