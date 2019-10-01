|
Jean Russo, 79
Lancaster - Jean (Blaisdell) Russo, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 30, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Alphonse F. Russo, Jr.; their daughter, Susan J. Russo & husband Joseph E. Dapper; and adoring granddaughters, Hannah & Ella Dapper, of Rockport, MA. She leaves her siblings, John Blaisdell & wife Laurie of Marblehead, MA; and Maureen (Blaisdell) Duso & husband Richard of Port Charlotte, FL; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her daughter Kathryn "Kat" (Russo) Yager, her son, Alphonse F. "Dee" Russo, III; three siblings, Joan Blaisdell, Kathleen Blaisdell, and True Worthy James Blaisdell, Jr., and her step-mother Rubeline (Cope) Blaisdell.
Jean was born in Lynn, daughter of the late True Worthy J. Blaisdell & Cathryn (Hurd) Blaisdell. She attended local schools and graduated from the Lynn English High School, Class of 1958. In addition to raising her family, Jean was employed as an office manager for several physician practices throughout Worcester County. Her life passion, however, was serving others. Along with devoting countless hours of volunteer service to her community, notably through involvement with Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Lancaster Public Safety Buildings, War Memorial Projects and the Thayer Conservatory Orchestra, Jean served as a past President and officer of the former Current Topics Club and successful campaign manager for the election of Al Russo for Lancaster Selectman. Always with camera in hand, Jean captured many notable community events including the annual Lancaster Memorial Day ceremonies. She too was the official photographer for the Immaculate Conception Church in Lancaster, where she served as was a woman of great faith and member of the IC Women's Club. Jean enjoyed traveling with her husband to historic sites throughout the US and had a soft spot for animals, especially her cats. She took pleasure in hobbies such as gardening and tending to her wildflowers, researching family history and genealogy. She always enjoyed the opportunity to complete puzzles with her granddaughters and catch up on her soap operas with Susan. Gifted with a quick wit, Jean shared her puns and her reliable sense of humor even up through her final days. She was most proud of her tireless role as wife, mother, and grandmother, while caring for her family with all her being. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 809 Main St., Lancaster, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery. No calling hours will be held. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jean Russo to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019