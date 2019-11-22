|
|
Jean V. Smith, 63
Worcester - Jean V. (Richard) Smith, 63, of Worcester died Thursday, November 21st at home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with MS.
She leaves her husband of 16 years, Brian R. Smith; her stepchildren, Kimbly Massotti and her husband, Gregory of Douglas and Brian Smith of Holden; her grandsons, Seth and Noah Massotti; a brother, Robert Richard and his wife, Lee of Gardner; a sister Paula Sawicki of Worcester; many nieces and nephews including Stephanie and Patrick Sawicki. She also leaves her lifelong best friend, Mary Anne Army of Auburn. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Michael Sawicki.
Jean was born in Worcester the daughter of Edward and Virginia (Sullivan) Richard. Jeanne graduated from South High School and Becker Jr. College. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mrs. Smith was a legal secretary for Avis, Eden, Tolins and Rafferty for many years until she became ill.
She enjoyed spending her time crafting, crocheting, making jewelry and taking pictures. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and friends. Jean was a loving and gentle spirit who always put others before herself.
Her funeral is Monday, November 25th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass 12:00 PM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Sunday, November 24th from 2:00 until 4:00 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society New England Chapter, 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019