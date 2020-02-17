|
Jean B. Tollis, 61
Clinton - Jean B. (Morabito) Tollis, 61, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at UMass Medical Center, Worcester, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
She leaves her husband of 39 years, Santino Tollis; their children: Jason V. Tollis and his wife, Rebecca, Sarah J. Tollis, and her fiancé, Steven Collins, and Shawn S. Tollis and his fiancée, Samantha Robinson, all of Clinton; her mother, Barbara M. (Duchnowski) Morabito, of Clinton; four siblings: Steven J. Morabito, Angela R. McCaffrey and her husband, Gary, Lois M. Morabito, and Daniel C. Morabito, all of Clinton; three grandchildren: Roy V. Tollis, Abigail S. Tollis, and Stefan J. Collins; many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was looking forward to the arrival of her fourth grandchild, due in July.
Jean was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of the late Cosimo J. Morabito. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1977, and Mount Wachusett Community College.
For many years until the time of her death, Jean worked as a Deli Clerk at Shaw's Supermarket, in their Clinton, Stow, and most recently, Milford locations.
She was a member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, and the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Church.
Jean and Santino enjoyed trips to the casino, be it Vegas, or local establishments. She could often be found relaxing at home, curled up with a good book, cozy in her favorite slippers. She had a great affinity for all things Christmas – her favorite holiday – and loved decorating with angels and snowmen. A true family matriarch, she relished time spent with her loving husband, their children, and grandchildren, and regularly planned family dinners at their home.
Jean's funeral will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Clinton Senior Center, 271 Church St., Clinton, MA 01510, or to WHEAT, 272 High St., Clinton, MA 01510.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020