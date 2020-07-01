1/1
Jean Wilder
1933 - 2020
Jean V. Wilder, 86

Worcester - Jean V. (Purcell) Wilder, 86, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Odd Fellows Home.

Jean is survived by her husband of 68 years Richard F. Wilder, their five children, Kevin and his wife Susan of Worcester, Michael and his wife Joanne of Worcester, Timothy and his wife Cindy of Worcester, Christopher and his wife Terry of Holden and Catherine and her husband Jim of Connecticut; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a sister, Anne M. Cuff of Wrentham and many nieces and nephews.

Jean was born in Holyoke, daughter of the late Harold and Catherine (Glymn) Purcell and was a graduate of Windsor High School in Vermont.

Jean was dedicated to her family and doing God's work and was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, where she served as an Eucharistic Minister and CCD instructor for many years.

When she was not enjoying the day with her family, Jean volunteered for the Red Cross Disaster Service and was a welcomed friendly face at the local nursing homes.

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Worcester, with the family gathering privately for the calling hours and burial.

Due to current health restrictions, face masks and social distancing measures will be required at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Red Cross Disaster Service. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
