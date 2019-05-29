|
Jean R. Wilkins, 87
Oxford - Jean R. Wilkins, 87, of Wheelock Street, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Auburn. She was predeceased by her husband, Wilfred R. Wilkins who died in 1998; and two sons, Steven R. Wilkins who died in 1971 and Roger W. Wilkins who died in 1990. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie J. Wilkins of Texas; two granddaughters, Kristina and Kathy; and six great-grandchildren. She was born in Central Falls, Rhode Island, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford over 50 years ago. She graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester in 1950.
Mrs. Wilkins was a homemaker who cared for her home and family for many years. In addition, she was a secretary at the First Baptist Church in North Oxford for 10 years. She was a member of the Diaconate, the Women's Association, taught vacation bible school, and participated in bible study at the church. In her younger years, she enjoyed roller skating.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 693 Main St., North Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at North Cemetery in Oxford. A calling hour will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12 noon at the First Baptist Church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 577, North Oxford, MA 01537. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019