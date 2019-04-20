|
Jean M. Yerdon, 95
Worcester - Jean M. (Nesmith) Yerdon, 95, of Worcester, formerly of Vestal, NY died Friday, April 19, 2019 in the comfort of her family.
She was the devoted wife to the late Harley Yerdon for 58 years. She leaves her two sons, Lawrence and Steve and his wife Debbie. Two granddaughters, Jennifer, her husband Mark; Lauren and her husband Casey, a special "granddaughter," Vanessa and two great grandchildren, Matthew and Mary.
Jean was born in Binghamton, NY, daughter of Thomas and Edna (Ashcraft) Nesmith. She graduated from Vestal Central High School in Vestal, NY and attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, MA. She was one of the founding members of the Binghamton Church of the Nazarene, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served on the Missions Committee. She was faithful to her Lord, her family, and her church. In addition, she was the membership secretary at the YMCA in Binghamton, NY and held various positions in retail companies.
She was a loving mother, wonderful mother-in-law, and a sweet grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to bake, do crafts and be with her family. She will be missed by all her knew her for her sweet disposition, great sense of humor and her wonderful pies.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 24th at the Salem Covenant Church, 215 E Mountain Street, Worcester. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to DOVE, P.O. Box 690267, Quincy MA 02269 or Eastern Nazarene College, 23 E Elm Avenue, Quincy, MA, 02170. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
