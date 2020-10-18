1/1
Jeanette Casey
Jeanette W. Casey, 84

Charlton - Jeanette W. (Wood) Casey, 84, of Brookfield Rd., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17th, 2020 in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, after a long illness.

Her husband, William J. Casey, passed away in 1999. She leaves three sons, Kevin Lombardo of Worcester, Michael Mulligan of Dexter, OR and John W. Casey of Charlton; two brothers, Harold F. Wood of Whitesboro, NY and Douglas J. Wood of Los Angeles, CA; three sisters, Nancy J. White of Charlton; Carol E. Mageau of Southbridge and Kathleen L. Fontaine of Fiskdale; and several nieces and nephews. Her son, Keith J. Casey, passed away in 1998. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Richard J. Wood and Brian R. Wood. Jeanette was born in Middleville, NY the daughter of Wilbur and Mary (Butler) Wood. She was a US Marine Veteran of the Korean War. She graduated from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester with a degree in nursing.

Jeanette worked as a nurse at the Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, the State Department of Correction in Gardner and Framingham and at the Worcester County House of Corrections in West Boylston. She later was the Director of Veterans' Services for the Town of Charlton for several years before retiring. Jeanette was involved with the Charlton Pop Warner Football Program; a member of the Charlton American Legion, Post 391; and a member of the Charlton Community Interest, Inc.

Jeanette's funeral service and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge, will be private. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Veteran's charity of one's choice.

The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
