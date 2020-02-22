Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
24 Hamilton Street
Worcester, MA
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
24 Hamilton Street
Worcester, MA
Jeanette M. Walker, 71

Worcester - Jeanette M. (Watson) Walker, 71, of Worcester passed away Monday, February 17th surrounded by her family. She is survived by her mother, E. Virginia (Workman) Curry of Worcester; two sons, Tyrone J. Walker and Harry J. Walker, Jr. (Princella) all of Worcester; three daughters, Cassandra E. Smith of Worcester, Ramona G. Burns, of Los Angeles, CA and Tyra A. Walker of Worcester; her brother James A. Watson (Stacy) of Orlando, FL; eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jarvis Gresham and Alice Watson.

Her funeral is Tuesday, February 25th with a service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 24 Hamilton Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, at the church. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849169, Boston, MA 02284.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
