Jeanie McKeon
Jeanie T. McKeon, 101

MILLBURY - Jeanie T. (Ferrie) McKeon, 101, of West Millbury, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the caring hands of the staff at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester.

Her husband James F. McKeon Jr. died in 1978.

She leaves four children, Peter J. McKeon of Millbury, Timothy J. McKeon and his wife Janet of Oxford, Eileen McKeon LaLiberte of Shrewsbury, and Michael J. McKeon and his wife Melanie of Athol; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Sean, Alexis, Christel and Meghan; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Annie Griffin, and two brothers, Donald and William Ferrie.

Jeanie was born in Glasgow, Scotland, daughter of Thomas Ferrie, a Glasgow coal miner, and Catherine M. (Byrne) Ferrie. They immigrated to the United States via Ellis Island in 1926. She settled with her family in the Lincoln St. neighborhood of Worcester. She and her husband lived in Worcester's Main South before moving to West Millbury in 1953.

She was a 1937 graduate of Commerce High School where she was active in her sorority, Sigma Theta Chi.

In her early days, Jeanie worked at the Whittall Mills in South Worcester. After raising her children, she worked in the bookstore at the College of the Holy Cross for 17 years, retiring in 1985.

Jeanie was a founding member of North American Martyrs Church and a longtime member of its Women's Club and the Guild of Our Lady of Providence at St. Vincent Hospital.

Jeanie enjoyed travel, especially trips to "the old country" and beaches north and south. She also loved to garden.

The funeral Mass will be Wednesday, August 26, at 10 a.m. in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Dr., Auburn. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Employee Holiday Fund at the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609 or Veterans Inc., 69, Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
