Jeanne M. Bombredi, 85
Millbury - Jeanne M. (Plante) Bombredi, 85, died at home Friday Aug. 28th after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Known affectionately as "Uma," Jeanne was a truly boundless source of love, strength, and inspiration for her family and friends.
She was born on March 15, 1935, in Worcester to Leonard J. and Marguerite O. (Buron) Plante. Her parents and two brothers, Leo A. and Robert B. Plante, preceded her in death. A talented dancer in her youth, Jeanne performed on USO tours in the 1940's, and later taught knitting and crocheting. She married Dominic R. Bombredi on February 12, 1955, and they were inseparable until his death in 2014. She worked as a Special Accounts Agent at State Mutual Insurance Company, retiring in 1995.
Jeanne loved to travel at home and abroad, and she created unforgettable memories for anyone who enjoyed her company, first at her summer home in Wareham, and later at Powder Horn Family Campground in Old Orchard Beach, ME, where she and Dominic were a fixture for more than 30 years. She cherished spending time with her loved ones whenever possible, whether venturing to the casino, playing bingo, sleeping over with Pat and Squick, or hosting Sunday gatherings with her entire family, who took great pleasure in both her presence and her wonderful home cooking. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and master puzzle-solver, as attested by the vast and ever-changing supply of books and puzzles she always kept close at hand.
Jeanne is survived by her four children, Donna Lucci and her husband Charles, Jeanne "Beana" Smyth and her husband Steve, Robert Bombredi, and Renee Bombredi-Juli and her husband Marza Juli; seven grandchildren, Jay Lucci and his wife Erica, Kayleigh Lucci, Mackenzie Stuart, Sebastian Stuart, Dominique Buffum and her husband Dan, Camden Bombredi, and Ethan Bombredi; her great-granddaughter Emma Lucci; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also leaves her cat Max, whom she fondly referred to as her "furry son."
Family and friends will honor and remember Jeanne's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Saturday, Sept. 5th from 9 to 11 a.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
Visit Jeanne's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be posted for her family at: www.mulhane.com