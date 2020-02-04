Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Manor
West Boylston, MA
View Map
Jeanne Comstock
Jeanne Comstock

Jeanne Comstock


1953 - 2020
Jeanne Comstock Obituary
Jeanne Comstock, 66

West Boylston - Jeanne Comstock passed away peacefully on Saturday February 1st in her home in West Boylston surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 66. Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Courtney Gonynor, son-in-law, Eric Gonynor, and their children, Jeanne's beloved grandchildren, Luke and Olivia; her son, Collin Myers, and daugher-in-law, Krista Zalatores; her siblings Anne Comstock and her husband Rick Johnson, Sue Hall and her husband Terry Hall, Nick Comstock, Tony Comstock and his wife Jenny Comstock, and Christine Comstock; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Clayton Myers; her parents, Mary and Clayton Comstock; and her brother Pete Comstock.

Dedicated to science and learning throughout her life as a mom, chemist, and librarian, she has chosen to donate her body to UMass Medical School so that it may help advance research. In lieu of a funeral, there will be a Celebration of Life scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29th from 12-4 at The Manor in West Boylston. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeanne's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Beaman Memorial Public Library at 8 Newton Street in West Boylston.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
