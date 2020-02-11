|
Jeanne G. de Marcken
Holden/Paxton - Jeanne G. de Marcken, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born in Wierde, Belgium, the daughter of Camille Moncheur and Charlotte (Moncheur) de Rieudotte.
She leaves her loving husband of 65 years, Christian W. de Marcken; her son, Allen C. de Marcken and his wife, Kristine of Palm City, FL; her daughters, Myriam P. Husmann and her husband, Harlan of Littleton, CO, Patricia K. Sullivan and her husband, Kevin of Chelmsford, Diana C. Kent of Hudson and Christina Suchocki and her husband, Denis of Rutland; her sisters, Marie de Grady de Horion and Marguerite Delforge all of Belgium; her grandchildren, Timothy de Marcken, Diana, Natalie and Carl Husmann, Sean Sullivan, Sonja and Christian Kent and Michael, Peter and Tyler Suchocki; her great-grandchildren, Hadley, Harper, Colin and Maximilian; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Jean-Baptiste Moncheur de Rieudotte sisters, Charlotte de Paul de Barchifcutaine, Françoise de Kerchove d' Exaerde, Simone von Ravenstein and Bernadette Moncheur de Rieudotte and her grandsons, Eric Sullivan and Patrick Kent.
Jeanne was a hard working mother of five children and throughout her married life, she volunteered a great amount over the past three decades. She volunteered for Rutland Heights Hospital, Wachusett Regional High School Guidance Office, Wachusett Food Pantry, Why Me and was one of the first volunteers at the Wachusett Regional Recycle Center. She also was the official timer for the Worcester Swim Club, delivered Meals on Wheels in Paxton and Holden, knitted hundreds of winter hats and scarves for Veterans' Inc. and South High School Clothing Program and drove members of the Association for the Blind to medical appointments, shopping and to their weekly bowling program. She was a former member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson, St. Columba Church in Paxton and Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in West Boylston.
Jeanne's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Briarwood Retirement Community for their support. It was greatly appreciated.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 16th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Burial will be private at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. At Jeanne's request, her body will be donated to the UMass Medical School for the advancement of science. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Interfaith Hospitality Network, 91 June Street, Worcester, MA 01602, or to a . To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020