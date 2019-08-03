|
|
Jeanne M. Harmon
Boston - Jeanne Harmon was born on April 26, 1960 in Boston. She passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 29, 2019 with her husband of 37 years Clifford Harmon, Jr., and their three children Rachel, Ford and Kelley Harmon.
Jeanne graduated from Assumption College and received her Accounting degree. She was employed at Hines Securities and served as Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer.
The love of the family was her main focus. Jeanne enjoyed family trips to New England, loved watching sporting events, reading, walking at the beach or at Memorial Park.
A memorial mass will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Drive, Houston, Texas 77024 with a reception immediately following the service in the Community Center. Interment will be at the family cemetery at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019