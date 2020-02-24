|
Jeanne M. (Poirier) Karle, 90
Grafton - Jeanne M. (Poirier) Karle, 90, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Auburn. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Alfred J. Karle Sr., who died in 2016. She is survived by five children, Kevin Karle and his wife Sharon of Dudley, Richard Karle and his wife Lisa of Griswold, CT, Philip Karle and his wife Amy of Acton, CA, Kathy Levicki-Karle of Methuen, and Alfred Karle Jr. and his wife Anita of Sneads Ferry, NC; 13 grandchildren, Angelique, Alfred III and his wife Theresa, Jennifer, Christine and her husband James, Alise and her husband P.J., Christopher and his wife Heather, Daniel and his wife Ashley, Matthew and his wife Lauren, Melissa and her husband Bob, Nicholas, Alyssa, James, and Ashley; 8 great-grandchildren, Yazmin, Joseph, Nicholas, Camden, Mason, Makenna, Madison, and John; five brothers, Marcel Poirier of Cherry Valley, Bertrand Poirier of Grafton, Edgar Poirier of Leicester, Roland Poirier of San Diego, CA, and Emile Poirier of New Hampshire; two sisters, Rita Tremblay of New Hampshire and Marie DiDonna of Grafton; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two brothers, Leo Poirier and Paul Poirier; and a sister, Doris Simonian. She was born in Rumford, ME, daughter of the late Emile and Marie (Fortier) Poirier. She graduated from Worcester Girls Trade High School in Worcester.
Mrs. Karle was an accomplished seamstress who worked at Swiss Fabric Outlet in Worcester and made beautiful custom draperies. Her greatest joy was raising her children and caring for her home and family.
A funeral will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. Calling hours are Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020