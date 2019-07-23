Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
111 Worcester St.
West Boylston, MA
Jeanne M. LaRochelle, 72

WORCESTER - Jeanne M. LaRochelle, 72, a long-time resident of Worcester, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 21 2019 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center after a long period of declining health.

Jeanne was born the daughter of the late Raymond. F. LaRochelle and Alice H. (Lavoie) LaRochelle. She graduated high school from Sacred Heart Academy in Worcester and earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics from Anna Maria College. During her college years, Jeanne tutored students from WPI in computer programming. Jeanne worked for 33 years as a computer programmer for State Mutual Life Insurance Company, Allmerica Insurance and Hanover Insurance.

Jeanne was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in West Boylston where she was an active member in the church choir.

Jeanne is survived by two brothers, Paul R. LaRochelle and his wife Karen of Spokane, WA and Ronald W. LaRochelle and his wife Nancy of Shrewsbury, and by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother, Edward H. Lemieux.

Jeanne's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston. There are no calling hours. No flowers, please. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019
