Jeanne I. (Jette) Sohigian, 89
WHITINSVILLE - Jeanne I. (Jette) Sohigian, 89, passed away at Milford Regional Hospital on Sat. Sept. 12, 2020 after a period of declining health. Her husband of 51 years, Paul Sohigian predeceased her in 2003.
Jeanne is survived by 3 daughters, Linda J. Sohigian and her partner Kim Agee of Palmyra, VA, Cathy M. Marcotte of Johnston, RI, and Paula A. Williams and her husband Dwayne with whom Jeanne lived; 3 grandsons, Paul Bassett and his wife Kayla of Bellingham, Nicholas Bassett of Whitinsville, and Daniel Marcotte of Johnston, RI; 2 great- grandchildren, Mya Rose Bassett and Axel Jay Bassett both of Bellingham; a brother, Richard Jette of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 sisters, Pauline Lang, and Lorraine Lincoln, and a son-in-law, Daniel Marcotte.
Born in Worcester on April 1, 1931 Jeanne was daughter of the late Leo and Yvonne (Bourke) Jette and grew up in the Worcester/ Millbury area. She was a graduate of Millbury High School. Jeanne worked worked many years for the ATF Davidson Company and retired from Comtran Inc. in Whitinsville. Jeanne was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan who enjoyed spending time with her family, and going to bingo with her good friends Mary, Snook, and Karen. She also enjoyed taking on crossword puzzles, and tole painting. Alongside her husband, she was involved with the Northbridge Playground and Recreation Commission, and Northbridge Retirement Board for many years. The family wishes to thank Susan Burgess of Salmon VNA for her compassionate care and friendship.
Her funeral will be held on Tues. Sept. 15 at St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville with a Mass at 12 noon. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours at the Jackman Funeral Home will be held prior to Mass from 9:30- 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to: the American Heart Association
PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005, or the American Lung Association
https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2
