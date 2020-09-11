Jeanne Marie Taylor (Sylvestro), 95



Fairfield, CT - Born in Worcester, MA in 1924, Jeanne Marie Taylor (Sylvestro) grew into a woman who gave to those she met the love she was denied in childhood. She graduated from Commerce High School and married Staff Sergeant Anthony Paul Sylvestro in 1947, when he returned from service in Italy during World War II. They raised two sons, Stephen A. Sylvestro, and David P. Sylvestro in Worcester where Jeanne was president of the Thorndyke Road School PTA and active in St. Joan of Arc Church.



Of keen intelligence herself, Jeanne valued education and went to work as a bookkeeper for J. P. Brown in order to send her sons to Assumption Prep and Trinity College in Hartford, CT. In 1991, she moved to CT and became a nanny.



"Ma" to her kids' friends, she was kind, welcoming, and generous with hugs. She loved animals and cherished her succession of dog and cat companions. In her later years, she was a prized member of the Sullivan Mckinney Eldercare community.



Predeceased by her former husband, she slipped from this world a week before her son Stephen, ready to greet rather than grieve him. She will be sorely missed by her son David, daughters-in-law Debby and Lea, grandchildren Tucker, Casey, Trevor, and Christopher, grand-daughters-in-law Lisa Meckley and Lisa Sylvestro, grand son-in-law PJ West, and great-grand-children, Ava, Taylor, Paul, Lexi, and Eleanor.



A private ceremony will be held at a later date.





