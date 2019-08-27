|
Jeanne C. Thwing, 70
West Boylston - Jeanne "Muffet" Thwing, a longtime resident of West Boylston, died Sunday, August 25th 2019 after a period of failing health at UMass Medical Center.
Muffet was born April 11, 1949 in Worcester, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Betty (Boyden) Thwing.
A 1971 graduate of Plymouth State College, Muffet was the director of the Worcester Girls Club for twenty years. She also was a reading specialist at the Harlow St. School and a first grade teacher at the Lincoln St. School.
Muffet was active in the Girl Scouts from her years as a Brownie to being the director of Camp Green Eyrie in Harvard, Ma.
She loved travelling all things Disney, working with children and mostly spending time with her friends far and near. She had a most generous heart and was known for bestowing gifts on everyone she knew.
Muffet was pre-deceased by her twin brother, Jeffrey Thwing.
She is survived by her half-brother, Jack Lendo of Winchendon. Donations may be made in Muffet's honor to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Ma. 02284. A private burial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements of the direction of FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, Louis M. Fazio III, Funeral Director.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019