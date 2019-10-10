|
Jeannette A. (Collins) Hastings at 88
Worcester - Jeannette A. (Collins) Hastings, 88, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Knollwood Nursing Home.
Jeannette was born on December 1, 1930 in Claremont, New Hampshire, a daughter of the late Homer and Marie (Filault) Collins. She lived in New Hampshire until moving to Worcester in 1954. Jeannette worked as a machinist for PresMet Corporation for many years retiring in 2000. She previously worked at Dapol Plastics Corporation. Jeannette was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Church and a former member of St. Stephen's Church. She loved bingo, crossword puzzles, reading and in her earlier years there was active at the Colony Apartments on Grove Street. While at Knollwood she enjoyed her weekly baked goods from Sharon. The most important part of her life was her family especially her seven grandchildren. Jeannette used to say, "I don't have any great-grandchildren but all my grandchildren are great."
Jeannette's husband of 48 years, Walter F. "Zeke" Hastings passed away in 2001. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin B. Hastings and his wife Kathleen K. Hastings of Colchester, CT and Walter P. Hastings of Leicester; her daughter, Denise A. Jobin and her husband James of Oxford; a son-in-law, Kenneth Racicot of Auburn; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen J. Hastings of Leicester; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Collins of Enfield, NH; seven grandchildren, Carlene Hastings, Bridget Komosky, Ryan Hastings, Allison Racicot, Courtney Jobin, Matthew Racicot and Emily Hastings; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a daughter, Maureen B. Racicot in 2018; two brothers, Clayton and George Collins; a sister, Laurette Aiken.
The Hastings Family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the wonderful staff at Knollwood Nursing Home for the outstanding care and compassion given to Jeannette during her time with them.
A period of calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 9:30-10:45 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a procession from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester where her Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Rural Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to: The by visiting .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019