Jeannette "Jay" (Plourde) Brow


Jeannette "Jay" (Plourde) Brow Obituary
Jeannette "Jay" A. (Plourde) Brow, 83

LEOMINSTER - Jeannette "Jay" A. (Plourde) Brow, 83, of Leominster, died May 10, 2019, in UMASS Medical Center, Worcester. She had been a switchboard operator at Leominster Hospital for many years.

Her funeral will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominter, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. A Calling hour will precede the funeral from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a . www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019
