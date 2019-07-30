|
Jeannette P. DeOrsey Hutnak
Grafton/Millbury - Jeannette P. (Maranda) DeOrsey Hutnak, 84, passed away July 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Jeannette leaves her daughter Deborah Pearson (Bill) of Jensen Beach, FL, her son James E. DeOrsey, Jr. of So. Grafton, MA, her grandson James R. DeOrsey of So. Grafton, MA, her granddaughter Angela Vacca of Holden, MA, brother Norman Maranda (Nancy) of Northbridge, MA and her godchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands James E. DeOrsey, Sr. and John Hutnak, sister Gloria St. Andre and brothers Albert and Roland Maranda.
Jeannette was born December 7, 1934 in So. Grafton, daughter of the late Valida (Lebel) and Albert Maranda and lived in town for most of her life before moving to Millbury 15 years ago. She cherished her daughter, Deborah and her son, Jim. She treasured trips to Jensen Beach to be close to her daughter Deborah and son-in-law, Bill, where she made countless memories and friends. Her grandson, Jimmy, was the light of her life, from their Coney Island trips to the quiet times they spent in each other's company. Jeannette felt great pride when he took over the family business in the community she loved. She was a natural caretaker and loved nothing more than nurturing her friends and family. Jeannette welcomed all with her bright smile and warm nature. She possessed a deep love for God and her faith was as strong as her commitment to family. Still she found time for the occasional trips to the casino and loved going to her local haunts to purchase her scratch tickets. Her legacy is the strong family she leaves behind that meant the world to her. A beloved "Memay" to so many, she'll be dearly missed. All are welcome to gather with Jeannette's family Friday August 2, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. No. Grafton, MA 01536. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday August 3rd at 11:00 am at St. James Church 89 Main St. S. Grafton, MA 01560. All attending the Funeral Mass are politely requested to go directly to church. She will then be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with Jeannette's family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019