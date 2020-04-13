|
Jeannette Laincz
DUDLEY - Jeannette Laincz passed away on March 31, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 63 years, John Laincz and her daughter Donna Hohler. She leaves her son-in-law Robert Hohler, two grandchildren Dr. Stephanie Pennington and her husband Bryan of Woodbridge, CT, and Jonathan Hohler and his wife Melissa of Dudley, MA; three great-grandchildren, Vincent Pennington and Ava and Danika Hohler.
Jeannette was born in Dudley to her parents Anthony and Clara (Laprey) Menzone; she was pre-deceased by her older brother Joseph Menzone; she leaves her younger brother Robert Menzone and his wife Debbie of Maine.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020