Jeannette Lavin
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette L. Lavin, 82

Millbury - Jeannette L. (Dupre) Lavin, 82, died peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Christopher House of Worcester.

Jeannette was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Donald P. Lavin in 2017. She is survived by two daughters, Ruth-Ann Kaseta and her husband Mike of Auburn and Ann-Marie Essex and her companion Mike Kelly of Worcester; two sons, John C. Lavin, III of Chepachet, RI and Steven F. Lavin, Sr. of Worcester; six grandchildren, Steven, John and Andrew Lavin, Donna and Kayla Oslowski and Adam Essex; her sister Evelyn Schwalenberg of Alfred, Maine, nephews and nieces and of course her beloved cats, Rosie and Daisy. Jeannette was predeceased by her half-brother, Robert Schwalenberg and son-in-law, Dale Essex.

She was born in Worcester, daughter of Mildred (Brown) and Frank Schwalenberg and graduated from Auburn High School. Jeannette worked at Walmart in North Oxford for 25 years before retiring in 2019. Jeannette enjoyed going to the casino and always enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas with her husband Donald. She loved spending time with her family and her greatest joy was being Grandma and Nana to her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Life Celebration to honor Jeannette's life will be held at a later date once social restrictions have been lifted.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeannette's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, Ma 01701.

To place an online message of condolence, please visit

www.lindquistlundin.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
36 Butler St
Worcester, MA 01607
(508) 755-3784
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved