Jeannette L. Lavin, 82
Millbury - Jeannette L. (Dupre) Lavin, 82, died peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Christopher House of Worcester.
Jeannette was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Donald P. Lavin in 2017. She is survived by two daughters, Ruth-Ann Kaseta and her husband Mike of Auburn and Ann-Marie Essex and her companion Mike Kelly of Worcester; two sons, John C. Lavin, III of Chepachet, RI and Steven F. Lavin, Sr. of Worcester; six grandchildren, Steven, John and Andrew Lavin, Donna and Kayla Oslowski and Adam Essex; her sister Evelyn Schwalenberg of Alfred, Maine, nephews and nieces and of course her beloved cats, Rosie and Daisy. Jeannette was predeceased by her half-brother, Robert Schwalenberg and son-in-law, Dale Essex.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of Mildred (Brown) and Frank Schwalenberg and graduated from Auburn High School. Jeannette worked at Walmart in North Oxford for 25 years before retiring in 2019. Jeannette enjoyed going to the casino and always enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas with her husband Donald. She loved spending time with her family and her greatest joy was being Grandma and Nana to her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Life Celebration to honor Jeannette's life will be held at a later date once social restrictions have been lifted.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeannette's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, Ma 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.