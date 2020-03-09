Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
(508) 867-3604
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
296 Main St
North Brookfield, MA
View Map
Jeannette (Rouisse) Pollier

Jeannette (Rouisse) Pollier Obituary
Jeannette R. (Rouisse) Pollier, 92

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Jeannette R. ( Rouisse) Pollier, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She is predeceased by her husband of 46 years Arthur L. Pollier in 1992. Jeannette leaves 3 daughters Judith Perreault of Warren, Susan Nolin of Spencer & Linda Kapinos of Ware; 4 sons Arthur of Vermont, Robert of Hardwick, Joseph of North Brookfield & Jeffrey of Charlton; 14 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren. She is also predeceased by 2 sisters Edna Steele and Alice Rouisse.

Jeannette was born in Ware the daughter if the late Joseph and Eva (Miner) Rouisse and has been a life long resident of North Brookfield. She was a member of St. Josephs Church.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5-7PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11am in St. Josephs Church, 296 Main St., North Brookfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
