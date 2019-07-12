|
Jeannie H. Beauchaine
Shrewsbury - Jeannie Helen (Stomski) Beauchaine, 82, a resident of Shrewsbury, formerly of Northborough, passed away on July 10, 2019, after a short period of declining health. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Beauchaine.
Born and raised in Worcester, Jeannie was a daughter to the late Stanley F. and Helen C. (Klimaszewski) Stomski. She attended St. Mary's High School, graduating in 1954. Jeannie worked several years at John Hancock Insurance Co. prior to her marriage and raising of her family. In her later years she returned to work in the Northborough public school cafeteria and then as a customer service representative at Caldor for many years.
She enjoyed making jewelry that she sold at local craft fairs. Jeannie loved cats and animals, spending time with her family on Cape Cod Bay in Dennis and Wednesday night bingo with the ladies. She was proud of being a Leo, loved astrology and collecting gems and minerals. "Mrs. B"s smile, outgoing personality and the ability to converse with anyone she met will be missed by all.
Jeannie leaves her six children, Keith Beauchaine of Shrewsbury, Stan Beauchaine of Framingham, Karen Beauchaine of Millbury, Mark Beauchaine and his companion Joseph Whalen of Webster, John Beauchaine and his wife Tracy Stacy of Northborough and Ann Alves and her husband Luke of Worcester. She also leaves her sister Marion Stomski and her companion Adam Pultorak of Worcester, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A time of visitation will be held from 10am to 12pm on Thursday, July 18th at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, with a graveside committal service following in Howard Street Cemetery. Please consider donations in Jeannie's memory to a . To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 12 to July 14, 2019