Jeannine S. Trahan, 82
WORCESTER - Jeannine Savage Trahan, age 82, of Worcester, died June 20, 2019, her 60th wedding anniversary, surrounded by family at Rose Monahan Hospice. This followed an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer and from complications of diabetes.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roger R. Trahan, Sr. and three children; Ronald E. Trahan and his wife Louise Trahan of Worcester, Jacqueline C. Rezuke and her husband, Edward P. Rezuke of Shrewsbury, and Roger R. Trahan, Jr. and his wife Lori (Dauphinais) Trahan of Grafton. She was predeceased by a son, Richard E. Trahan who passed away in 2004.
Jeannine also leaves behind five grandchildren, Julie, John, and Angela Rezuke, Blake Trahan, and Joseph Rodriguez, and one great-grandson, Jayden Rodriguez. She also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jeannine was born in Southbridge, MA on Christmas Day, December 25, 1936, the daughter of Euclide J. and Marie Rose (Craite) Savage. After she graduated from St. Anne's Academy in Marlboro, she spent nine months in the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Anne. She followed to earn a Bachelor of Music degree, cum laude from Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA in 1959.
Jeannine was organist at St. Mary's Church in Marlboro from 1961 to 1969. She and her family then moved to Worcester where she became a choir member and Assistant Organist at Our Lady of the Rosary Church from 1970 to 1990. In 1990 she became Music Director and Organist at the same church until she retired in July, 1998. Hers was a notable ministry, having played 80 funeral Masses in 1995 alone and countless liturgical and sacramental celebrations. She was unmistakably a woman of great faith and love for God. From 1981 to 1990, she worked at the Sears Service Center in Westboro and Northboro.
She was a Communicant of Our Lady of the Rosary Church and was a solicitor there for the Bishop's Fund for 20 years. She sang with the Worcester Chorus for 15 years, including twice at Carnegie Hall, and having accompanied them to Mexico for ten days in 1983. She was a talented pianist who loved to attend concerts at Mechanics Hall. She traveled extensively with her husband Roger to many United States national parks, and European and Carribbean countries. She was an avid reader who enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and corresponding with her friends and relatives. It must be mentioned that she was the family historian who had a photographic memory, and was a master storyteller.
Family was the focus of Jeannine's life. She loved being at home with her husband, and she instilled her love of music and many other things in her children and grandchildren.
The Trahan and Rezuke families would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the following caregivers for their expertise, sound advice, and compassionate care: Dr. Giles Whalen at UMass Memorial Pancreas Program, Dr. Thad Schilling at Reliant Medical Group, Dr. Bradley Switzer and his chemotherapy nurse, Katelyn Blunt at Reliant Medical Group Cancer Center, and the staff at St. Vincent Hospital and Rose Monahan Hospice.
Calling hours will be Sunday, June 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Monday, June 24, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Entombment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Anne Retirement Fund, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlboro, MA 01752 or to Anna Maria College Scholarship Fund, 50 Sunset Lane, Paxton, MA 01612-1198.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019