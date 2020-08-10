Jeff Calcagni, 50
"The Legend"
Worcester - Jeff "The Legend" Calcagni, 50, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020,
Calling Hours for Jeff will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
Social Distancing protocols and use of face masks will be practiced at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Wednesday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.