Jeff Calcagni, 50



"The Legend"



Worcester - Jeff "The Legend" Calcagni, 50, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020,



Calling Hours for Jeff will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.



Social Distancing protocols and use of face masks will be practiced at the funeral home.



A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Wednesday.





