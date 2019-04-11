|
Jeffrey H. Bailey, 74
Groton, NH - Jeffrey "Jeff" Herbert Bailey, 74, of Groton NH, formerly of West Boylston MA, passed away December 10, 2018 in Clermont FL. He was born November 11, 1944 in Niskayuna NY to Marshall and Selma (Johnson) Bailey. Jeff is survived by his wife of 52 years Audrey M. (Smith) Bailey. He also leaves daughter Angela M. (Bailey) Bolduc and husband Stephen; son Joshua H. Bailey and wife Erin; grandchildren Emma Bailey, Jared Bailey, Nicholas Bolduc, and Alyssa Bolduc; his sister Barbara (Bailey) Linkous; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marsha Bailey-Henning.
Jeff proudly served in the Army as an E6 Staff Sergeant Drill Instructor during the Vietnam War. He worked for Morgan Construction Company for 40 years before retiring in 2002.
Jeff enjoyed genealogy, golfing, reading, boating, and traveling. His travels included all 50 United States, China, and several European countries. He also enjoyed singing in the Oakdale United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life was held in Florida in January. A Memorial Service will be held at the Oakdale United Methodist Church May 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a military farewell and interment at South Sutton Cemetery in Sutton MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s Project (POB 758517 Topeka KS 66675-8517), or to Oakdale United Methodist Church (15 N. Main St. W. Boylston MA 01583).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 16, 2019