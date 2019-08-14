|
Jeffrey William Berry, 41
AUBURN - Jeffrey William Berry left for a galaxy far, far away on August 8, 2019. He was 41. Jeff is survived by his mother, Karen A. (Eisnor) Cole and stepfather, John of Holly Springs, NC; siblings, Donald W. Berry, Jr., Melissa L. Otey, Dennis J. Cole and brother in spirit, Mitchell Reid. His nephews and nieces, Cassandra, Travis, Rowan, Natalie, Isabel, Sawyer and Avery along with his many aunts, uncles and cousins will miss him. He was predeceased by his uncle, David Berry who passed away on June 24th.
Jeff grew up in Auburn, MA. He was a sweet, polite kid who loved GI Joe, Transformers, Legos and video games. Legend of Zelda was his favorite. He could kick your butt in any board game, especially if it had hotels and a boardwalk. He loved holidays with his many cousins at his Grandma and Grandpa Eisnors house and was proud to be a Boy Scout. He collected all things, most notably a huge wardrobe of flannel shirts. Jeff rode his bike to King's Spa and The Bike Shop which developed into a love of cycling as an adult. He was a computer whiz and a member of the online gaming community. He bought a Ltd Mitsubishi Gallant and started racing cars. He fixed everything anyone brought him. He worked at Master Hobbies for many years and was an active member of the Airsoft Community. He loved his nephews and nieces whom he took every opportunity to tell stories, give great advice and be wicked cool. He bought the stuff kids actually liked as gifts and then played along with them too.
Jeff did all this while suffering from mental illness. He fought and he tried but mental illness took his life. It robbed him of enjoying these amazing things he could do so he bravely and selflessly requested his brain be donated to research this disease, find treatment and someday soon, a cure. His ultimate wish was to help others who suffer from mental illness. His family who loves him requests you join us in battling mental illness.
Calling hours are Friday, August 16th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA. Donations can be made in Jeff's memory to the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health.
