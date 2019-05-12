|
|
Jeffrey M. Bramley, 75
WESTBOROUGH - Jeffrey Mann Bramley, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born April 23,1944 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of Jack Wilbur and Virginia "Ginny" (Wilson) Bramley.
Jeff is survived by his brother Peter and his wife Cheri (Trull) Bramley, his sister-in-law Charlotte (Price) Bramley (wife of his older brother Chris) his nieces and nephews: Christopher, Jr. and his wife Jennifer (Dodge) Bramley, Candice and her husband Paul Silverberg, Craig Bramley and his wife Kimberly Simmons, Curtis and Emily Hendricks-Bramley, Jennifer Bramley-Mathis, Scott Bramley, and great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother Chris Bramley and great-niece Sarah Bramley.
A long-time resident of Westborough, Jeff is a graduate of Westborough High School, class of 1965. He had a long and fruitful career working at Westborough State Hospital until his retirement. Jeff was an avid golfer, and after retiring became involved with the Special Olympics, winning multiple medals in golf tournaments throughout the United States. Jeff was a die-hard Red Sox fan and made many visits to spring training in Florida. He loved to travel with his friends and travel group around the country. Jeff was an active member of the Siloam Masonic Lodge AF & AM. Over his years as an active and involved member of his community, Jeff developed many close relationships and was beloved by those who came to know him.
Services will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 W Main St, Westborough, MA 01581.
Calling hours are Friday, May 17, from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main, Westborough. Members of Siloam Lodge will conduct a Masonic Service at 6:45 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff's memory should be made to Special Olympics Massachusetts.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2019