Jeffrey L. Burch, 70
HOLDEN - Jeffrey L. Burch, 70, Major, USAF, Ret., beloved husband of Barbara A. (Czupailo) Burch and father of Adam and Skyla Burch, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born and raised in Worcester, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Louise (Oriol) Burch.
Jeffrey was a member of the first graduating class of Burncoat Senior High School in 1966. He went on to further his education at Fitchburg State College, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1977 and a Masters in Education in 1981. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1968 and spent one year in Da'Nang, Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He was honorably discharged in 1972 as a Staff Sgt.
He began his teaching career 1977 in various school systems in Massachusetts. Jeffrey retired in 2017 from Medway High School where he taught CAD and woodworking for over 18 years.
Jeffrey was proud of his military service, especially the RIANG which he joined in 1979. Most of his duty was performed as a C130 Hercules Flight Engineer. He received three air medals which represents twenty combat missions per medal. He flew combat missions in Europe, Afghanistan and Iraq. He served until the age of 60, retiring in 2008.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife, Barbara; his two children, Adam and Skyla Burch of Holden; a sister, Martha Campbell and her husband, John of Kittery Point, ME; a nephew and two nieces.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral & Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019