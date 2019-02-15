|
|
Jeffrey James Groves
Walpole/Worcester - Jeffrey James Groves, 56, of Worcester died at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home on February 14, 2019, after an illness. Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Donald E. and Barbara B. Groves of Holden. He was a graduate of Bancroft School, Worcester, and earned a Bachelor's degree from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He was a teacher and coach at Rectory School in Pomfret, CT and The Gordon School in East Providence, Rhode Island. He served as Director of Athletics at Beaver Country Day School in Chestnut Hill and Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall School in Waltham. He lived in Walpole for thirty years where he coached soccer, basketball, and baseball for the Walpole Youth League. An active member of Epiphany Parish in Walpole, he served as senior and junior warden for over ten years and was captain of the parish's annual village fair for twelve years. He also served as a faculty or alumni representative on the board of trustees at Bancroft School and Beaver Country Day.
He leaves three sons, Christopher L. Groves of Norwood; William E. Groves of Bridgton, Maine; and, Charles H. Groves of Norwood and their mother, Hope Carter Groves of Norwood. Besides his parents, he leaves two sisters, Rebecca Carr, wife of Peter R. Carr of Arlington, Virginia and The Rev. Amy Heller, wife of Dr. Roy Heller of Dallas, Texas. In addition, he leaves three nephews, Peter, Noah and Thomas and three nieces, Lucy, Anne and Maura, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Sally Anne.
Jeff was a loyal Boston sports fan who loved reading "The Boston Globe" sports page every morning. Summers found him enjoying the beaches of southern Maine. He was gifted with wonderful humor and always had a funny quip to share. He loved every dog he had in his life. Always positive and respectful, Jeff was known for his friendliness and his acceptance of all persons. He will be deeply missed by his sons, family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff members of UMass Memorial Healthcare and Rose Monahan Hospice Home for their attentive and skillful care.
A Celebration in Thanksgiving for Jeff's life will be held at Epiphany Parish, 62 Front Street, in Walpole on Saturday, February 23rd at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. The family will greet family and friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeff's memory to Bancroft School Athletic Fund, 110 Shore Drive, Worcester, MA 01605, or a . Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019