Jeffrey C. Haines, 65
DUDLEY - Jeffrey C. "Jeff" Haines, 65, of Dudley passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home.
The son of late Samuel Haines and Helen (Moulton) Haines, Jeff was born in Doylestown PA and raised in Auburn graduating in the class of 1972. Jeff was a lifelong machinist at the family's Rawling Gear of Gear Motions.
Jeff is survived by his children, Travis Haines of Ayden NC and Kristi Haines of Kingston MA their mother Susan Haines and his siblings Samuel Haines, Steven Haines, Donna Haines and Debbie Bloomstein.
Jeff was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, fishing and traveling. Jeff was most happy supporting the passions of his children or when riding his beloved Night Train motorcycle.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jeff's family from 4:00 PM till 7:00 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home followed by a celebration at the Auburn Sportsman's club. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019