Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen's Church
357 Grafton St.
Worcester, MA
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
357 Grafton St.
Worcester, MA
Jeffrey Kane


1941 - 2019
Jeffrey Kane Obituary
Jeffrey W. Kane, 78

Worcester, MA - Jeffrey W. Kane, 78, formerly of Worcester, MA son of the late, Edward and Marion Kane passed away on July 16, 2019 in Lake Park, FL. He leaves behind his daughters, Erica Tiernan (husband, Matt) and Sara Kane, his grandchildren, Matthew and Abby Tiernan and Daizy Santiago, his brother Edward Kane, sisters Lois Grosse and Maureen Pottle and his former wife, Libby Long. He is pre-deceased by his brothers, James and Lee Kane.

There will be a memorial service at St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St., Worcester, MA at 11:00am on Friday, August 16, 2019. A receiving line prior to service will begin at 10:30am. Following the service, a reception will take place at the Old Time Inn, 29 Canal St., Milbury, MA for friends and family. Burial will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
