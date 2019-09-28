|
|
Jeffrey S. LaBaire, 76
Holland...Jeffrey S. LaBaire, 76, a longtime resident of Holland, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Quaboag Rehab & Health Care Center in W. Brookfield after a long illness.
He leaves his wife of 16 years, Cynthia A. (Moore) LaBaire. He also leaves his son Mark LaBaire and his wife Elizabeth Nodland of Norfolk, VA, his daughters Michelle LaBaire Petraitis and her husband Jason of N. Brookfield, Dianna LaBaire Garcia and her husband Robert of Brookfield, his stepson Shane Amedy and his wife Heather of Holland, and step-daughter Melissa Amedy Packard and her husband Neil of Clayton, NC. He also leaves his grandchildren Jakob LaBaire, Christopher Stapleton and his wife Julie, Erin Lyons, Cameron Lyons, and 2 great-grandchildren Christopher and Clayton Stapleton, and step-grandchildren Ethan and Jared Davenport, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother P. Michael LaBaire who died in 2016.
Jeff was born in Worcester, January 13, 1943, son of the late Ernest L. and Elizabeth C. (Mitchell) LaBaire,. He was a high school graduate and received his Associates Degree. He was the former owner of Holland Service Station in Holland, and was a boat mechanic working at the Holland Marina for 20 years. He enjoyed boating and cars, especially his yellow 1934 Ford coupe.
Funeral services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jeffrey to be announced at a later date. Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019