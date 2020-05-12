|
Jeffrey M. Mayotte, 69
Danielson - Jeffrey M. Mayotte, 69, of Mockingbird Drive, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his longtime companion, Linda D. Sweeney of Danielson, CT; two brothers, Armand R. Mayotte and his wife Irene of Sebastian, FL, and Richard A. Mayotte of Dudley and his wife Arlene of Austin, TX; many nephews and nieces; and a large extended family including Linda's children and grandchildren. He was born in Webster, son of the late Anselme Roger and Beatrice Marie (Matte) Mayotte, and lived in Webster, Dudley, and Quinebaug before moving to Danielson 3 years ago. He graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster in 1968. He was a U.S. Army combat veteran of the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service.
Mr. Mayotte was a member of the Ironworkers Union Local 7 in Worcester for over 30 years. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the V.F.W. His passion was golf and he played in several area leagues. He played baseball for Bartlett High School and was a fan of all the New England sports teams, especially the Patriots and Red Sox. He loved traveling with Linda to St. Petersburg, FL, and York, ME, and had many friends in Maine who will miss him greatly.
Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a private graveside service will be held at All Faiths Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605, or to the Iron Workers Local 7, 195 Old Colony Avenue, South Boston, MA 02127. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020