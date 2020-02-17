|
Jeffrey Morton, age 36
Pepperell - Jeffrey Morton, age 36, of Pepperell, Massachusetts died unexpectedly at Boston Medical Center on February 11th, 2020. Born in Wolfeboro, NH and raised in Southbridge, MA, he was the son of Richard and Diana Morton. He graduated from Southbridge High School and earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
At the time of his death, he was a Scientist in the Analytical Department at Cabot Corporation in Billerica, MA. He was a skilled craftsman and engineer who was always solving problems and crafting solutions. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed being in nature or on his motorcycle. He also enjoyed driving horses and helping with his horse, Goodie. He was kind and generous to everyone who knew him and always lent a hand to anyone in need.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Meredith and daughter, Anika, of Pepperell, MA; his father and mother, Richard and Diana of Southbridge, MA; his grandfather, Elmer C. Haley of North Conway, NH; his sister and brother-in-law Nichole and Mathieu Aubin of Sutton, MA; and his two nephews, Cameron Aubin of Sutton, MA and Alex Miller of Concord, NH.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 4 – 8 PM at McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA. A Celebration of His Life will be held Friday, February 21st from 5 – 9 PM at Alpine Grove, 19 South Depot Rd., Hollis, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a scholarship fund for his daughter. Checks can be made out to College America and sent to Commonwealth Financial Group, Care of Douglas Johnson, 43 Constitution Drive, Suite 201, Bedford, NH 03110. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020