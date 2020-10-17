Jeffrey Prue

Jeffrey A. Prue, 62
WORCESTER - Jeffrey A. Prue, 62, formerly of Millbury, passed away suddenly on October 13th after a period of declining health.
Jeff graduated from Millbury High School in 1975 and went on to enlist in the U.S Air Force. He was stationed at Lackland AFB in Texas and then in Albuquerque, NM and always talked of the fond memories and friends he made in his time of service. Jeff worked at Memorial Hospital in Worcester for 25 years as a ward clerk on West 1.
Jeff had a distinctive laugh that everyone he knew will remember and he was a kind and generous person. He loved having conversations about most subjects especially historical. He was also an animal lover and had several dogs and cats over the years, the most recent his cat Bella who will miss him.
He leaves behind his sister, Jeannine Silun of North Oxford, his nephews Seth Silun and his wife Lauren in Medway, Adam Silun and his wife Lisa in Westborough, Ben Silun who was also a great support for Jeff, and Joshua Prue, his nieces Nicole Prue and Danielle Prue, and sister-in-law Lori Prue. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Leone Prue and his brother Mark Prue.
Family and friends are all invited to honor and remember Jeff's life at a graveside service on Saturday, October 24th at 10:30am in St. Brigid's Cemetery, West and Waters St. in Millbury. Current Covid-19 guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please visit Jeffrey's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared: www.mulhane.com