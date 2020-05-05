Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Jeffrey Stanhope


1962 - 2020
Jeffrey Stanhope Obituary
Jeffrey A. Stanhope, 58

Douglas/West Boylston - Jeffrey A. Stanhope, 58, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Born in Toledo, Ohio and raised in Worcester, Jeff was the son of the late Roland E. and Cora A. (Revell) Stanhope and lived in West Boylston before moving to Douglas last year.

He leaves his daughter, Mackenzie Stanhope of Dudley; a brother, James R. Stanhope and his wife, Mary of Chesapeake; a sister, Deborah J. Fogarty and her husband, John of West Boylston; and many nephews and nieces. Besides his parents, Jeff is predeceased by two brothers, Paul K. and Stephen M. Stanhope. Jeff also leaves his best friend Jody Coady of Sutton.

Jeff graduated from North High School and was a self-employed carpenter for many years. He loved the outdoors and spent most of his spare time hunting and fishing throughout the northeast. Jeff was an active member of the Singletary Rod & Gun Club in Oxford. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be remembered for his kind and engaging nature.

Jeff's life will be honored and celebrated later at a family memorial service. Family arrangements are in the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center in Sterling.

To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -