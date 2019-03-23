Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Svendsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Svendsen


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Svendsen Obituary
Jeffrey S. Svendsen, 57

SHREWSBURY/NORTHBOROUGH - Jeffrey "Jeff" S. Svendsen, 57, of Northborough died unexpectedly in his home on Thursday March 21, 2019.

Jeff was born in Bloomington, Minnesota and graduated from Lincoln High School and from Iowa State University.

He leaves his three children, Jeffrey, Ryan, and Kaitlyn Svendsen and their mother Danielle Svendsen all of Shrewsbury; his parents Bernard and Joan Svendsen; as well as two brothers, Greg and Kurt Svendsen and a sister, Amy Clark.

Jeff was working for the Cumberland Farm Corporation in Westborough for the past seven years most recently as the Manager of Distribution.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jeff's family on Monday March 25, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury. Funeral services and burial will be held privately. To leave a note of condolence for Jeff's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
Download Now