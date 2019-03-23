|
|
Jeffrey S. Svendsen, 57
SHREWSBURY/NORTHBOROUGH - Jeffrey "Jeff" S. Svendsen, 57, of Northborough died unexpectedly in his home on Thursday March 21, 2019.
Jeff was born in Bloomington, Minnesota and graduated from Lincoln High School and from Iowa State University.
He leaves his three children, Jeffrey, Ryan, and Kaitlyn Svendsen and their mother Danielle Svendsen all of Shrewsbury; his parents Bernard and Joan Svendsen; as well as two brothers, Greg and Kurt Svendsen and a sister, Amy Clark.
Jeff was working for the Cumberland Farm Corporation in Westborough for the past seven years most recently as the Manager of Distribution.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jeff's family on Monday March 25, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury. Funeral services and burial will be held privately. To leave a note of condolence for Jeff's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019