Jeffrey W. Toppin
West Brookfield - Jeffrey W. Toppin, 58, of West Brookfield died unexpectantly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Harrington Hospital.
Born November 7, 1962, in Ware, he leaves behind his parents, John S. and Priscilla A. (Gresty) Toppin; his children, Jason Toppin, Josh Toppin and Olivia Toppin; his fiancé, Tonya Trabucco, her son, Sean Welch and granddaughter, Haylee Nash; his two sisters, Becky Miglionico and her husband Nick and Beth Campbell and her husband Kevin, as well as nieces and nephew.
Jeff was a loving and devoted family man, and his family meant everything to him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Jeff was a concrete truck driver in the construction industry and enjoyed working on projects around his home. He was frequently seen shopping at local hardware stores and was a huge fan of all New England sports teams. Jeff was a special guy, whose spirit and laughter would take over the entire room. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Calling hours will be held, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5-7PM in Varnum Funeral Home, 43 E. Main Street in West Brookfield. A Graveside Service for Jeffrey will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10AM in Pine Grove Cemetery in West Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West Brookfield Fireman's Relief Association, P.O. Box 53, West Brookfield, MA 01585.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting his family with arrangements.
An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com